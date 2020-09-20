Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Receives $54.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several analysts have commented on HLF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Argus raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

HLF stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,387. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.12. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.49.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 14,722,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $717,698,718.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $479,142.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,765.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 206,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,703,000 after buying an additional 22,732 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $706,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

