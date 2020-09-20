Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) had its price target upped by Sidoti from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MLHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark started coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Herman Miller currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -191.78 and a beta of 1.56. Herman Miller has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.98. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $626.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 94,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 29,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Herman Miller by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

