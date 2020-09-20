HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, DNB Markets raised HEXAGON AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

HXGBY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.78. 6,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,100. HEXAGON AB/ADR has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $77.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.94.

HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $987.07 million for the quarter.

HEXAGON AB/ADR Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

