HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HFRO)

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE HFRO opened at $8.72 on Friday. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61.

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

