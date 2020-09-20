HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HFRO)

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.
Shares of NYSE HFRO opened at $8.72 on Friday. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61.
HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT Company Profile
