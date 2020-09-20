Horizen Price Hits $5.82 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $58.12 million and $1.93 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $5.82 or 0.00053448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, BiteBTC, COSS and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00530583 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00074164 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000543 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,983,050 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, DragonEX, OKEx, Graviex, COSS, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

