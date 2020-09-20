HorusPay Trading Up 12.1% This Week (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 104.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $288.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HorusPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. During the last week, HorusPay has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00042954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00241411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00089957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.96 or 0.01416997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00216169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000709 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

