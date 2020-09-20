Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SVC. ValuEngine cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

SVC opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 2.04. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 36.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hospitality Properties Trust (SVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.