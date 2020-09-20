Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth about $1,173,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,048,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average is $56.41. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $64.84.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

