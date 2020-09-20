Huobi Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $119.46 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for approximately $4.78 or 0.00044005 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, Gate.io and LBank. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $119.46 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042151 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.30 or 0.04374776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009234 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00056907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00034099 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,994,599 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, DDEX, Bibox, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

