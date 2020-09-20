Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HRCXF. Zacks Investment Research raised Hurricane Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hurricane Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Hurricane Energy to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hurricane Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRCXF opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. Hurricane Energy has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.56.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

