I/O Coin Achieves Market Cap of $1.64 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $17,062.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0891 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00647370 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007650 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00036492 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $801.07 or 0.07362030 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000123 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,407,493 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

