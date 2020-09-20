Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Receives €10.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €10.88 ($12.81).

IBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.30 ($13.29) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Iberdrola has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Iberdrola Company Profile

