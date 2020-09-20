IMI plc (LON:IMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

IMI plc (LON:IMI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,066.54 ($13.94).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target (up from GBX 850 ($11.11)) on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on IMI from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Get IMI alerts:

IMI traded down GBX 28 ($0.37) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,060 ($13.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,063.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 920.41. IMI has a 52-week low of GBX 619.80 ($8.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.87).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a GBX 26.20 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. IMI’s payout ratio is 118.58%.

In other IMI news, insider Caroline Dowling bought 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,065 ($13.92) per share, with a total value of £18,254.10 ($23,852.21). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,750 shares of company stock worth $1,862,588.

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.