Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,850 ($24.17).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMB shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,460 ($19.08) target price (up from GBX 1,200 ($15.68)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

In related news, insider Simon Langelier purchased 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,281 ($16.74) per share, with a total value of £5,956.65 ($7,783.42).

LON IMB traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,380 ($18.03). 3,757,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,061. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,295.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,457.03. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.16. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 1,218 ($15.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,184 ($28.54).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

