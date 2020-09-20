Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE IMO traded down C$0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.26. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$36.96. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -707.69.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.93) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.18 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently -3,384.62%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

