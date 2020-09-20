Independent Research Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €55.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €53.81 ($63.31).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €56.28 ($66.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €53.01 and a 200 day moving average of €45.54. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

