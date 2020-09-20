Independent Research Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €64.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €61.23 ($72.04).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

ETR:HEI opened at €54.00 ($63.53) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €46.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion and a PE ratio of -4.75. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 52 week high of €70.02 ($82.38).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.