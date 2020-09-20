Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ILPT. B. Riley upped their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $65.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 18.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.