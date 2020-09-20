Ink Protocol Price Hits $0.0012 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Bancor Network and COSS. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $493,616.44 and approximately $17,665.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00239362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00090805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.82 or 0.01412948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00214129 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinBene, Bancor Network, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

