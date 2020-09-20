InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) & B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Head-To-Head Contrast

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of InnerWorkings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of InnerWorkings shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares InnerWorkings and B. Riley Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnerWorkings $1.16 billion 0.13 -$10.07 million $0.14 20.29 B. Riley Financial $652.11 million 1.05 $81.61 million N/A N/A

B. Riley Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InnerWorkings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for InnerWorkings and B. Riley Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnerWorkings 0 3 0 0 2.00 B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

InnerWorkings presently has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.37%. Given InnerWorkings’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe InnerWorkings is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Risk & Volatility

InnerWorkings has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InnerWorkings and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnerWorkings -1.81% 0.46% 0.13% B. Riley Financial 12.52% 19.27% 2.81%

Summary

B. Riley Financial beats InnerWorkings on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The company also provides retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital; and consumer subscription services consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands, as well as voice over IP cloud-based technology and communication services. In addition, it offers advisory services to private funds, and institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; and senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

