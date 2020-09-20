Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Maxim Group cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ INO opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -283.29 and a beta of 1.09. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,291.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.48%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $286,164.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,465.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,313 shares in the company, valued at $25,109,053.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,934 shares of company stock worth $4,570,956. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 342.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

