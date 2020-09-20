Insider Buying: First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Buys $20,914.80 in Stock

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Craig Alan Curtis purchased 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $20,914.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

First Northwest BanCorp stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. First Northwest BanCorp has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $121.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Get First Northwest BanCorp alerts:

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNWB. TheStreet raised First Northwest BanCorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded First Northwest BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Northwest BanCorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.