Insider Buying: MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) VP Purchases $10,000.08 in Stock

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) VP Cari Anne Renlund acquired 153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.36 per share, with a total value of $10,000.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $61.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $83.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.41.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.04 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded MGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MGE Energy by 4,958.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,287,000 after purchasing an additional 733,714 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 597,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 288.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 292,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

