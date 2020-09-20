Insider Buying: MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) VP Purchases $10,000.08 in Stock

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) VP Cari Anne Renlund acquired 153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.36 per share, with a total value of $10,000.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $61.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $83.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.41.
MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.04 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded MGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MGE Energy by 4,958.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,287,000 after purchasing an additional 733,714 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 597,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 288.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 292,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.