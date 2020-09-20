Insider Selling: Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Sells $20,540.00 in Stock

Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,000 shares of Alterola Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $20,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,311.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OTCMKTS ALTA opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18. Alterola Biotech Inc has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $31.27.

Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alterola Biotech stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alterola Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

About Alterola Biotech

Alterola Biotech, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of nutrition and health chewing gums with natural based ingredients in the United States. Its products under development include appetite suppressors, cholesterol suppressors, antioxidant gums, motion sickness suppressors, and vitamin gums.

