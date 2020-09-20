Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Sells $17,396.70 in Stock

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $17,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,181,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,161,220.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Legacy Housing Corp has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.55.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth $46,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oak Ridge Financial Services raised shares of Legacy Housing to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Legacy Housing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

