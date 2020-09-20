Insider Selling: Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Director Sells $22,139.48 in Stock

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Director Victor Burk sold 3,004 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $22,139.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $52,577.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Plains GP stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.15. Plains GP Holdings LP has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $23.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. BofA Securities raised Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plains GP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 771,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 110,079 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,129,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 914,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 343,700 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Plains GP by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 355,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 153,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Plains GP by 394.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 224,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 179,357 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

