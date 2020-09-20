Insolar (XNS) Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $41.29 million and $1.16 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insolar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00003795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, and Hitbtc and Bitmax. In the last seven days, Insolar has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insolar Profile

XNS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . Insolar’s official website is insolar.io . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitmax and and Hitbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

