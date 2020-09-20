Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTLA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,916. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $127,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,845 shares of company stock valued at $581,815. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 84.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,885.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

