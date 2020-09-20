Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IPAR. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Inter Parfums from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.86.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $81.40.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 52.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

