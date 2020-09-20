Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) Receives C$14.83 Average PT from Analysts

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.83.

IPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday, August 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

IPL traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$13.95. 10,493,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,271. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$5.35 and a 12 month high of C$24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 17.70.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$539.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$578.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 0.8463571 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 177.98%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

