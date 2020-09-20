International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Davy Research lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a neutral rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 346 ($4.52).

IAG stock opened at GBX 110.55 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 12 month low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 191.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 234.31.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

