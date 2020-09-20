Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $300.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $360.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,136.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 6.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Intuit by 4.2% during the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 16.4% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

