Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Invesco Mortgage Capital reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IVR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,866,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,682,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 40,920 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 352,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 99,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IVR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16,004,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,755,448. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 97.93 and a quick ratio of 97.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.31.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.