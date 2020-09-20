Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.17.
NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.47.
In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $77,671.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,755.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 17,960,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,225,000 after acquiring an additional 59,796 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,053,000 after acquiring an additional 78,192 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,379,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 336,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,558 shares during the last quarter.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
