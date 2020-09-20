Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.17.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.69% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $77,671.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,755.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 17,960,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,225,000 after acquiring an additional 59,796 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,053,000 after acquiring an additional 78,192 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,379,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 336,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,558 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

