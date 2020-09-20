Iungo Trading Down 8.5% This Week (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Iungo has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Iungo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin. Iungo has a total market capitalization of $26,212.54 and approximately $39.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00044132 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042292 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.67 or 0.04363178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009169 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00056814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00034149 BTC.

About Iungo

Iungo (ING) is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Iungo is iungo.network . The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

