IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a market perform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of IVERIC bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $562.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.88. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $8.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth $33,642,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in IVERIC bio by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,767,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth $8,898,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in IVERIC bio by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in IVERIC bio by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,481,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,142 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

