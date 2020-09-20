Jarvis Network (JRT) Trading Down 28% Over Last Week

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $635,709.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0731 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00041897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00235695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00090349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.27 or 0.01415321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00214219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Jarvis Network Token Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

