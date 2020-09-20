Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.64 ($28.99).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

JEN opened at €21.36 ($25.13) on Wednesday. Jenoptik has a one year low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a one year high of €29.36 ($34.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 22.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.64.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.