Jetcoin Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a market cap of $267,475.95 and approximately $250,328.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00044005 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042151 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $475.30 or 0.04374776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009234 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00056907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00034099 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,768,025 tokens. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.