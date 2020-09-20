Jibrel Network (JNT) Price Reaches $0.0225 on Exchanges

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Gate.io and Bibox. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $2,219.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,942,599 tokens. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, IDEX, Coinrail, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

