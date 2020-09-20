Joint Ventures Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Joint Ventures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $24,256.46 and approximately $1,361.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

