Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives $10.50 Average PT from Analysts

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

JNCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of JNCE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 1,361,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,265. The stock has a market cap of $335.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $11.72.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara Gayle Duncan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,110 shares of company stock worth $176,378 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,957,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,344,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 41.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 958,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 278,939 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 179.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 147,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 264,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 141,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

