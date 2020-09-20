KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on KB Home from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KB Home from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.33.
Shares of KBH stock opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.96. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40.
In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,823,795.50. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 5,070.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
