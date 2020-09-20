KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on KB Home from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KB Home from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.96. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $913.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.43%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,823,795.50. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 5,070.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

