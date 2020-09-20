KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of KemPharm in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $0.70 on Thursday. KemPharm has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. Equities analysts expect that KemPharm will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

