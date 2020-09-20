KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Up 8.7% in August

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $69.80 on Friday. KERING S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $88.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KERING S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. KERING S A/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

