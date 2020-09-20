King DAG (KDAG) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.56 Million

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One King DAG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. King DAG has a total market cap of $11.56 million and $1.40 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00239817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00091283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.52 or 0.01412894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00214581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000705 BTC.

King DAG Token Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,001,545 tokens. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

King DAG Token Trading

King DAG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

