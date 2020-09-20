Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BofA Securities raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of -0.23.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 29,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $750,672.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 229,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.