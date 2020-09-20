Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts have commented on KRG shares. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of KRG stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,128. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

