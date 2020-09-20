Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Kohl’s from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Kohl’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.35.
Shares of KSS stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -33.43 and a beta of 1.66. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,989,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,794,000 after buying an additional 540,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after buying an additional 142,927 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Kohl’s by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,656,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,696,000 after buying an additional 1,841,492 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,733,000 after buying an additional 478,128 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 123,307.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,611 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kohl’s
Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.
