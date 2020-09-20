Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Kohl’s from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Kohl’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.35.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -33.43 and a beta of 1.66. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,989,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,794,000 after buying an additional 540,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after buying an additional 142,927 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Kohl’s by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,656,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,696,000 after buying an additional 1,841,492 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,733,000 after buying an additional 478,128 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 123,307.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,611 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

