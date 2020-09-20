Komodo Price Reaches $0.64 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00005861 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Crex24 and BarterDEX. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $78.10 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00527900 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00074534 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00053549 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 121,848,192 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinExchange, Upbit, Crex24, BarterDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bitbns and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

